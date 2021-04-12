Advertisement

Plan to save historic Vermont train depot moving forward

The historic New Haven train depot in New Haven, Vermont-File photo
The historic New Haven train depot in New Haven, Vermont-File photo(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Some progress has been made on saving the historic New Haven Junction train depot.

Select Board Member Steve Dupoise tells WCAX News that Vermont’s Historic Preservation Division is committed to finding funds to relocate the building.

The brick structure dates back before the Civil War.

It has to be moved or torn down because of the planned Amtrak route from Burlington to Rutland.

Amtrak officials say the passenger train will be going through the junction at 60 mph and the depot is a safety hazard because it’s only 12 feet from the tracks.

Also, they need a line of sight which the building blocks.

Dupoise says the town has three options. One is to move it near its current location. The other two possibilities are in the village which is over a mile away.

The town needs to rank those choices in order of preference and get them to the state by May 15.

Related Stories:

Can historic New Haven depot survive Amtrak upgrades?

Where Burlington’s long-awaited train terminal may be built

Arrival of Amtrak passenger train raises questions of train storage

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of young people flocked to North Beach in Burlington Saturday.
VIDEO: Big crowds at Burlington’s beaches this weekend
Harley Breer-File photo
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run
Young people flooded Burlington's North Beach Saturday afternoon.
UVM officials to look into possible punishments following beach parties
William Frantz, Jr., 71, of Berlin
Police locate body of missing Berlin man
The giant block of ice on Joe's Pond fell into the water Saturday.
Joe’s Pond ice-out marks the ‘official’ start of Vermont spring

Latest News

Special Olympic athletes Grace and Faith DeFelice train as part of the Triple Combine Fitness...
Joint effort helps Special Olympians, UVM medical students during pandemic
Montpelier
Weekend-long drive by the American Legion Auxiliary in Montpelier
Montpelier
Weekend-long drive by the American Legion Auxiliary in Montpelier
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for ‘wrestling’