Plan to save historic Vermont train depot moving forward

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Some progress has been made on saving the historic New Haven Junction train depot.

Select Board Member Steve Dupoise tells WCAX News that Vermont’s Historic Preservation Division is committed to finding funds to relocate the building.

The brick structure dates back before the Civil War.

It has to be moved or torn down because of the planned Amtrak route from Burlington to Rutland.

Amtrak officials say the passenger train will be going through the junction at 60 mph and the depot is a safety hazard because it’s only 12 feet from the tracks.

Also, they need a line of sight which the building blocks.

Dupoise says the town has three options. One is to move it near its current location. The other two possibilities are in the village which is over a mile away.

The town needs to rank those choices in order of preference and get them to the state by May 15.

