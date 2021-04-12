Plattsburgh town and city agree to land deal, drop litigation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A plan for peace in Plattsburgh. Plattsburgh city and town have agreed to stop litigation and end a four-year battle over land.

Monday, the town and city jointly announced they are dropping their lawsuits. And they’re both getting something out of it-- more land.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman and City Mayor Chris Rosenquest say this agreement has been a top priority for them and is the result of communication, collaboration and compromise.

“The words of the past don’t matter, the actions of today are what we are in the present for,” Cashman said.

Reeves Lane was temporarily changed Monday to Collaboration Way.

“Because collaboration is a two-way street,” Cashman said.

City and town leaders announced the new “Plattsburgh Compact” that will change the future of the two Plattsburghs.

“It’s a global settlement to address a number of the issues that have plagued our communities over the last several years,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The controversial 1992 Falcon Seaboard pilot agreement will end in five years when the contract expires. That payment in lieu of taxes deal is what sparked the lawsuits between the municipalities when the city, under former Mayor Colin Read, thought the town was getting more than its fair share.

“Rather than spending money on lawsuits and other things, what if we took those same funds and were able to elevate our region as a whole,” Cashman said.

The city’s annexation of 120 acres of town land will go through. And the town will benefit, too.

“We’re in full-throated unity to get this done,” Cashman said.

The 220-plus acres of land off Rugar Street and the property on Sharron Avenue are now in the town and will be annexed by the city.

Meanwhile, the town is going to absorb the lot on LeMay Drive next to the airport.

Plattsburgh Town’s district 3 fire department is being made whole, too. The city will pay them for five years while they find a different revenue source.

“So this that’s been addressed, these are the types of things this plan represents,” Cashman said.

There are no plans in place for the lots just yet. First, the municipalities needed to know if there would be lawsuits before plans could go forward with the build.

“Set our municipalities for future partnerships that will change the face of our region and change the face of upstate New York,” Rosenquest said.

The two municipalities will collaborate to share resources, infrastructure investments, planning and economic developments.

“It will create opportunity for generational transformation,” Rosenquest said.

This won’t happen overnight. It’s expected to be at least 90-120 days before seeing any changes, like physical boundary changes.

Also, the plans still need to be approved by both the City Council and the Town Board. It’s on the agenda for Thursday and is expected to pass.

