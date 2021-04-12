Advertisement

Richford-based school district seeks new office space

Generic School photo
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (AP) - The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union in Richford is seeking new office space.

The St. Albans Messenger reports that the school district sent out a request to four locations on Wednesday detailing its requirements for leasing or purchasing space.

Morgan Daybell, the district’s business manager, has said the discussion about office space started because the district is outgrowing its current space.

He says the board also pointed out that its office is not central to the district.

The district is considering space at the old National Guard Armory and Perley Block in Enosburg Falls in addition to the People’s Plaza and the former TD Bank in Richford.

