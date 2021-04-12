Steelhead rainbow trout leap up falls on way to spawning

ORLEANS, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says steelhead rainbow trout are starting to migrate upstream on their way to spawning grounds.

Officials say the trout leap up waterfalls during the warmer days in mid-to-late April and sometimes into May, creating one of the state’s top wildlife watching opportunities.

The department says part of Willoughby Falls in Orleans is closed to fishing until June to protect the trout while they are spawning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.