Advertisement

Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A 17-year-old girl from Florida died after her car hit a power line brought down by heavy storms.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving Sunday in Spring Hill, Florida, when she hit a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.

The teen’s car caught fire on the driver’s side as a result of the collision, and she tried to escape through the passenger side, FHP says.

She ended up stepping on the live power line and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of young people flocked to North Beach in Burlington Saturday.
VIDEO: Big crowds at Burlington’s beaches this weekend
Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run
William Frantz, Jr., 71, of Berlin
UPDATE: police locate body of missing Berlin man
The giant block of ice on Joe's Pond fell into the water Saturday.
Joe’s Pond Ice Out marks the ‘official’ start of Vermont spring
Yogurt the Golden Retriever
Search for dog swept away by Bolton river called off

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident
Young people flooded Burlington's North Beach Saturday afternoon.
UVM Students at North Beach on Saturday could face ramifications
FILE
Vermont legislature will exempt $10,200 of unemployment benefits on taxes
Kayakers paddle around Leddy Beach in Burlington.
Officials warn beachgoers of ‘extremely cold’ water