Tips to keep your family safe from dog bites

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Dog Bite Prevention Week. And while many owners want to believe their four-legged family members aren’t the type to snap at someone, it happens.

The CDC says more than 800,000 people are treated for dog bites and more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year.

In Vermont, 550 children were treated for dog bite wounds between 2012 and 2016. That doesn’t include kids whose parents never sought treatment for an injury or where a child had a close call.

And it’s important to watch out for signs that your dog is in distress, like growling or licking their lips a lot, or if their eyes are wide and they’re looking to the side.

“Any dog can bite in any situation. If they’re put in the wrong situation or they’re afraid or if they’re approached unexpectedly, any dog can bite. It’s absolutely a problem for any dog,” said Dr. Erin Forbes of Mountain View Animal Hospital in Essex Junction.

It’s also important to choose the right dog for your family. Pay attention to the temperament of the breed you’re considering.

And teach children that they need to approach dogs slowly and ask their owners for permission to pet them.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Dr. Erin Forbes.

Click here for more dog bite prevention resources.

