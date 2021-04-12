Advertisement

Vermont trooper won’t face charges in West Haven shooting

Police say a Vermont man tried to run down a state trooper during a standoff in West Haven.
Police say a Vermont man tried to run down a state trooper during a standoff in West Haven.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper who shot at a vehicle while trying to arrest the driver in West Haven will not face charges.

The Vermont attorney general’s office announced Monday it has finished reviewing the December shooting.

Tpr. Craig Roland fired his gun four times at a small bus driven by Reginald Book, 70. At the time, Book was driving toward another trooper who was putting down a road spike strip.

Tpr. Craig Roland
Tpr. Craig Roland(Vt. State Police)

None of the shots hit Book.

Book was arrested.

Reginald Book
Reginald Book(Vt. State Police)

