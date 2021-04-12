Vermont trooper won’t face charges in West Haven shooting
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper who shot at a vehicle while trying to arrest the driver in West Haven will not face charges.
The Vermont attorney general’s office announced Monday it has finished reviewing the December shooting.
Tpr. Craig Roland fired his gun four times at a small bus driven by Reginald Book, 70. At the time, Book was driving toward another trooper who was putting down a road spike strip.
None of the shots hit Book.
Book was arrested.
