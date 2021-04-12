Vermonters 30+ now eligible for their shot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another age group is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Vermont Monday.

Vermonters that are 30 years of age or order will be able to register for their shot at 8:15 a.m.

It’s recommended that you try both the state health department website, as well as individual pharmacies and stores like CVS, Walgreens, Kinney, Hannaford and Shaw’s. You can also call 855-722-7878.

Starting Monday, Rite Aid and Price Chopper will begin offering shots as well.

The next and final age band will be eligible next week, that will be for those 16 years old and up.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.