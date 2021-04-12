Advertisement

Vt. Senate advances constitutional amendments on slavery, ‘reproductive liberty’

By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes to the Vermont Constitution don’t come around too often but the state Senate voted to advance two proposed amendments.

The first is that any type of slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited.

The second is that all Vermonters have personal reproductive liberty.

The amendments now go to the Vermont House. If approved by the House, the amendments will go before Vermont voters in a statewide referendum in November 2022.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter, a constitutional law professor at the Vermont Law School about the amendments and what this all means. Watch the video to see the full interview.

