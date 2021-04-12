Advertisement

Weekend-long drive by the American Legion Auxiliary in Montpelier

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday wrapped up a weekend-long drive by the American Legion Auxiliary in Montpelier and Barre.

The drive collected nearly twenty bags of food and personal care items plus nearly 200 dollars. It’s all going to the ‘Just Basics Montpelier Food Pantry’ and ‘Capstone’ in Barre, which helps families in need.

“Part of the American Legion Auxiliary mission is service not self and to partner with these organizations that have the same mission in mind is really big for us,” said Corrinna Colsen, Vermont American Legion Auxiliary President.

“Any little bit of a chance we can work our mission, yeah we are a veterans familky but we also care about our communities,” said Francisca Cech, a member of the Vermont American Legion Auxiliary.

Legion members in Barre also enjoyed the chance to see each other while they wait for their building in the third district to open back up next month for the first time in more than a year.

