Winooski man wanted on several warrants caught

Tyler Branon, 31, of Winooski
Tyler Branon, 31, of Winooski
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A wanted Winooski man is behind bars.

Colchester Police say they found 31-year-old Tyler Branon 2:30 a.m. Sunday behind Motel 6. He had a federal warrant out for his arrest, plus two felony warrants out of Vermont.

Branon lead police on a brief foot pursuit and resisted arrest when he got caught.

He’s being held without bail.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors encourages other neighborhoods to help