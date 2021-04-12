Winooski man wanted on several warrants caught

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A wanted Winooski man is behind bars.

Colchester Police say they found 31-year-old Tyler Branon 2:30 a.m. Sunday behind Motel 6. He had a federal warrant out for his arrest, plus two felony warrants out of Vermont.

Branon lead police on a brief foot pursuit and resisted arrest when he got caught.

He’s being held without bail.

Related Stories:

More arrests connected to Starksboro shooting

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.