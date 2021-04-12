BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is more dry, mild weather head, with our next chance for some rain late in the week.

Monday through Wednesday we can expect partly sunny skies with early morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

We do have a little disturbance that will zip through and bring some rain showers late Thursday into Friday, and it will be cold enough that there may even be a few snow showers at some of the mountain tops. We could use a good, general, soaking rain, but every little bit helps.

Our weekend weather looks like it will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Continue to be aware of the brush fire danger with these unusually dry conditions.

