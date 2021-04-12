BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! What an amazing, summerlike weekend we are coming off of. Our temperatures will be down about 10 degrees from where they were on Sunday, but still, that’s about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

A few showers in our southern areas early this morning will move out to the SW as drier air comes in from the NE. We will be partly sunny just about everywhere by this afternoon.

Most of the rest of the upcoming week will also feature partly sunny skies with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

We do need rain, though, and there is a little bit of that for the end of the week. A small, fast-moving disturbance will bring some rain showers late Thursday into Friday. It will be cold enough that there may even be a few snow showers at some of the mountain tops.

That system will be out of here for the weekend, which is looking, again, partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Continue to be aware of the brush fire danger with these unusually dry conditions. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.