Burlington City Council approves ordinance limiting usage of gas-powered leaf blowers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you own a gas-powered leaf blower in the Queen City -- there will soon be a limit on when you can use it.

The Burlington City Council says Monday, this is in an effort to reduce noise, reduce pollution, and also cut down on the nuisances caused by some blowers.

City councilors unanimously passed an ordinance that says you can’t use a gas-powered leaf blower from Memorial day to Labor day starting in 2022 for all residents. Electric and battery-powered ones are fine.

This goes into effect for city employees this year on August 1, as well some landscaping and gardening businesses starting in September.

Businesses that use leaf blowers and have 10 or more properties, have until September 6, 2021 to make the switch.

Those businesses with 10 or fewer properties, have until December 31, 2021.

You can read the full ordinance here.

