Claremont man arrested after altercation, leads to shooting with multiple weapons
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning in Claremont, New Hampshire.
Police say it happened around 7:15am near Paddy Hollow Road and Madison Place.
Police arrested 30 year-old, Kevin Dooley of Claremont after he was involved in an altercation with another person, that lead to multiple shots fired.
Police say a hand gun and a shot gun were used. No one was hurt.
Dooley is charged with reckless conduct and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
He is currently being held without bail and is set for court Tuesday.
