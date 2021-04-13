Claremont man arrested after altercation, leads to shooting with multiple weapons

CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Police say it happened around 7:15am near Paddy Hollow Road and Madison Place.

Police arrested 30 year-old, Kevin Dooley of Claremont after he was involved in an altercation with another person, that lead to multiple shots fired.

Police say a hand gun and a shot gun were used. No one was hurt.

Dooley is charged with reckless conduct and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

He is currently being held without bail and is set for court Tuesday.

