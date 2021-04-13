Advertisement

COVID outbreak at Newport prison over

The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The coronavirus outbreak at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport is over.

The state says no one in the entire facility is testing positive at this time.

That outbreak started in February and affected 180 inmates and staffers.

Meanwhile, vaccination efforts are well underway in Vermont’s six prisons.

There are currently about 1,200 Vermont inmates serving time in the state.

Almost half of them have received at least one dose.

One-quarter of them refused the vaccine.

The rest will be offered the shots by the end of April.

