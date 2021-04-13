Essex, Essex Junction residents vote to reconsider merger

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The polls open in both Essex and Essex Junction Tuesday morning. Voters will decide if they want to reconsider a merger proposal.

Residents originally voted on this issue on Town Meeting Day, but the merger of the town and village fell short by just 19 votes.

Now, in order for the proposal to be reconsidered, the state requires votes to exceed 66 percent of the votes that prevailed in the past vote.

It’s a non-binding vote, so the result gives an idea of what the community wants, but isn’t the final say, that’s up to the legislature to decide.

The polls open from 7 a.m. and go until 7 p.m.

Voters can vote at Essex High School or Essex Middle School.

Related Stories:

Essex merger reconsideration vote set for April

Failed Essex merger headed for possible reconsideration vote

Recount affirms Essex-Essex Junction merger defeat

Essex-Essex Junction merger vote fails

Essex and Essex Junction voters to decide on merger

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.