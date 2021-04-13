Advertisement

Essex, Essex Junction residents vote to reconsider merger

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The polls open in both Essex and Essex Junction Tuesday morning. Voters will decide if they want to reconsider a merger proposal.

Residents originally voted on this issue on Town Meeting Day, but the merger of the town and village fell short by just 19 votes.

Now, in order for the proposal to be reconsidered, the state requires votes to exceed 66 percent of the votes that prevailed in the past vote.

It’s a non-binding vote, so the result gives an idea of what the community wants, but isn’t the final say, that’s up to the legislature to decide.

The polls open from 7 a.m. and go until 7 p.m.

Voters can vote at Essex High School or Essex Middle School.

