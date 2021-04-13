Advertisement

Gov. Phil Scott to hold COVID briefing

Gov. Phil Scott.
Gov. Phil Scott.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold their bi-weekly press conference on Tuesday.

We expect the status of the vaccine rollout to be a topic of discussion.

We also expect to learn more about the variant’s presence in the state, along with get an update on any outbreaks and case trends.

The Vermont Forward Reopening Plan is also underway, so officials may address that plan as well.

You can tune in to that press conference right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

FILE
