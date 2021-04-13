Advertisement

More than a dozen illegal guns picked up in Essex

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 20 guns have been taken from a man that police say wasn’t even supposed to have any.

It all started on March 18, when 41-year-old Graham Cassinell reportedly threatened the life of someone at gunpoint in Essex.

Cassinell was charged with first degree aggravated assault with a weapon, among others.

Then a few days later, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office requested assistance from the Burlington Police Department’s Domestic Violence Prevention Officer in following up on this case.

After the investigation, it was learned that Cassinell had access to guns.

After a search warrant last week, police found 17 guns, along with numerous magazines and ammunition.

