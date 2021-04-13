New Civilian Oversight board; Burlington Police Commissioners to be trained
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over months of discussion, the Burlington Police Commissioners will be trained on how to be an effective Civilian Oversight Board.
The board would have a hand in some discipline decisions when it comes to police officers accused of misconduct.
Mayor Miro Weinberger says he wants to find compromise to make this a reality.
City Council approved funding for the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement to train police commissioners over four sessions.
