New Civilian Oversight board; Burlington Police Commissioners to be trained

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over months of discussion, the Burlington Police Commissioners will be trained on how to be an effective Civilian Oversight Board.

The board would have a hand in some discipline decisions when it comes to police officers accused of misconduct.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says he wants to find compromise to make this a reality.

City Council approved funding for the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement to train police commissioners over four sessions.

