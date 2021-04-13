New Hampshire’s March unemployment rate decreases slightly

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State officials say New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for March was 3%, a decrease of three-tenths of a percentage point from February.

The March 2020 seasonally adjusted rate, reported before the coronavirus pandemic, was 2.7%. Seasonally adjusted estimates for March placed the number of employed residents at 736,460, a decrease of 50 from the previous month and a decrease of 11,840 from March 2020. the New Hampshire Employment Security office said in a news release.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,820 over the month, to 22,940. This was 2,340 more unemployed than in March 2020.

