New Hampshire’s March unemployment rate decreases slightly

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State officials say New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for March was 3%, a decrease of three-tenths of a percentage point from February.

The March 2020 seasonally adjusted rate, reported before the coronavirus pandemic, was 2.7%. Seasonally adjusted estimates for March placed the number of employed residents at 736,460, a decrease of 50 from the previous month and a decrease of 11,840 from March 2020. the New Hampshire Employment Security office said in a news release.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,820 over the month, to 22,940. This was 2,340 more unemployed than in March 2020. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

