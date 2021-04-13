On anniversary of disappearance, authorities make plea for tips in Barre case

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Washington County authorities continue to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a Barre man last April who is believed to be the victim of foul play.

Ralph Jean-Marie, who also goes by “Rizz,” has been missing for a year now and local authorities held a press conference Tuesday in Barre at the Hollow Inn, the last place where the 38-year-old was seen April 13, 2020. “I believe that there are people in this community that have failed to come forward,” said Barre Police Chief Tim Bombardier.

Police say Jean-Marie’s disappearance wasn’t reported until the 15th, which has hindered their search. They say he had underlying health issues and that he left the South Main Street motel after a fight with his significant other. He walked away without his medications, wallet, and glasses and never returned. They believe he is dead, but one year later, after nearly 60 interviews and multiple searches, there is still no new information.

Ralph Jean-Marie (WCAX)

“We stand here today having to question what evidence was lost, what opportunities were missed in the 60 hours that the people that knew him did not report him missing,” said Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault.

While offering little new information about the case, authorities say they hope keeping Jean-Marie’s name in the news will bring forward new information. “The investigation has taken a number of twists and turns and unfortunately at this point and time, there is not yet a simple explanation for how or what circumstances Mr. Jean-Marie disappeared,” Thibault said.

Family members and others wanting justice for Jean-Marie pressured officials at the press conference, asking for more help with the investigation and more information to be released to the public. “This isn’t a question of not wanting to work hard enough, it’s about preserving the integrity, of preserving a prosecution if we get to that point,” Thibault said.

“I don’t have information that I think the FBI can work with,” Bombardier said.

But one year is too long for Fabiola Williams, Jean-Marie’s cousin. “There is something that they are missing, like a puzzle,” Williams said.

Police are already offering a reward for information. On Tuesday, they again asked for anyone with information to step forward.

