Police release photos of truck in Oil and Go shooting

Oil and Go surveillance image
Oil and Go surveillance image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police have released photos of the vehicle connected to a drive-by shooting at a Shelburne Road business last week.

Police say surveillance video captured a pickup truck at the Oil and Go last Tuesday morning. Police say someone in the vehicle fired at least 10 shots at the store. No one was injured in that incident, or a similar one earlier in the evening at another outlet in Essex.

Police say the dark-colored truck appears to be a late 90′s to early 2000′s Dodge with a regular cab and extended truck bed. They say it may have out-of-state plates.

