Record-holding giant rabbit stolen in UK, police say

This undated photo issued Monday, April 12, 2021, by West Mercia Police shows Darius, a giant...
This undated photo issued Monday, April 12, 2021, by West Mercia Police shows Darius, a giant rabbit that police say was stolen from its home in England.(West Mercia Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — Police say one of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England.

Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft instead of an escape.

The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is gray-brown and 129 centimeters (4 feet, 3 inches) long at full stretch. He holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world’s longest rabbit. Rabbits of his type are known to weigh about 15 to 20 pounds (7 to 9 kilograms).

Owner Annette Edwards, a large-rabbit breeder and model, urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home 160 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of London, saying it was a “very sad day.”

She initially offered a 1,000 pound ($1,370) reward, but tweeted Tuesday: “Please Please I am so upset Can you bring my Darius back I am putting the reward up to 2,000 pounds ($2,748).”

