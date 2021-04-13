Advertisement

Rutland eatery hosting benefit for local firefighters

TASO on Center in Rutland is holding a burger benefit this month for local firefighters.
TASO on Center in Rutland is holding a burger benefit this month for local firefighters.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Rutland County can sink their teeth into a worth cause Tuesday night.

The Rutland Fire Department hasn’t been able to fundraise as it has in the past due to the pandemic, so the TASO on Center restaurant has stepped in and is offering a $15 burger night every Tuesday for the rest of the month. All money from the burger sales goes to the fire department. The restaurant is usually closed Tuesday nights, so it frees things up for this benefit.

Stop in this Tuesday for $15 Burger night!! 🍔 Show your Support for our Rutland Firefighter Local 2323 Benefit!! From...

Posted by TASO On Center on Monday, April 12, 2021

Scott Fleishman spoke with Rutland firefighter Mike Roy and TASO staff about the importance of the benefit.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young people flooded Burlington's North Beach Saturday afternoon.
UVM officials to look into possible punishments following beach parties
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
After hundreds of young people flocked to Burlington’s beaches Saturday, the University of...
Burlington beaches packed with students spark trash, COVID concerns
Harley Breer-File photo
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run
FILE
ATV crash sends 4-year-old to the hospital

Latest News

File photo
Essex, Essex Junction residents voting again on merger
University of New Hampshire-File photo
UNH to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test at graduation
File photo
Smugglers’ Notch Road opens for the season
New Hampshire’s March unemployment rate decreases slightly