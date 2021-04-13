Rutland eatery hosting benefit for local firefighters

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Rutland County can sink their teeth into a worth cause Tuesday night.

The Rutland Fire Department hasn’t been able to fundraise as it has in the past due to the pandemic, so the TASO on Center restaurant has stepped in and is offering a $15 burger night every Tuesday for the rest of the month. All money from the burger sales goes to the fire department. The restaurant is usually closed Tuesday nights, so it frees things up for this benefit.

Stop in this Tuesday for $15 Burger night!! 🍔 Show your Support for our Rutland Firefighter Local 2323 Benefit!! From... Posted by TASO On Center on Monday, April 12, 2021

Scott Fleishman spoke with Rutland firefighter Mike Roy and TASO staff about the importance of the benefit.

