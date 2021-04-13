Smugglers’ Notch Road opens for the season

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a sure sign of spring in Vermont: The Notch Road has opened for the season.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says Route 108 between Cambridge and Stowe officially reopened Tuesday.

The steep and tightly curved road is closed every winter.

The Smugglers’ Notch Road is closed to truck and tour bus traffic. Violaters can face steep fines. Despite the strict regulations and signage, several big rigs typically get stuck throughout the season each year.

VT-108 "The Notch" between Stowe and Cambridge is now OPEN for the season. — 511VT (@511VT) April 13, 2021

