Smugglers’ Notch Road opens for the season

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a sure sign of spring in Vermont: The Notch Road has opened for the season.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says Route 108 between Cambridge and Stowe officially reopened Tuesday.

The steep and tightly curved road is closed every winter.

The Smugglers’ Notch Road is closed to truck and tour bus traffic. Violaters can face steep fines. Despite the strict regulations and signage, several big rigs typically get stuck throughout the season each year.

