UNH to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test at graduation

University of New Hampshire-File photo
University of New Hampshire-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - The University of New Hampshire will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for guests attending graduation ceremonies next month.

The university plans to hold seven ceremonies to honor graduates from both last year and the current graduating class. Those earning graduate degrees will be celebrated May 16, the class of 2021 undergraduates will have their ceremonies May 21-22 and the class of 2020 will be honored May 23.

Graduates will be limited to two guests, who will be required to show proof that they are at least two weeks post-vaccine or have had a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the ceremony.

Officials said plans may change as the dates approach.

