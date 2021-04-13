Advertisement

Johnson and Johnson ‘pause’ won’t slow vaccine rollout in New Hampshire

File photo
File photo
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the temporary pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in New Hampshire will not slow down the state’s rollout plan.

“The first and most important driving force is I am the caretaker for my mother,” said Rick Frey of Orford.

Frey was one of the hundreds of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at a state-run site inside a former department store.

“It makes me feel more comfortable to be with her and to help her and to take care of her. She’s also been vaccinated, but I also think it is the right thing to do,” Frey said.

Officials say anyone who was scheduled for a Johnson and Johnson shot will simply get the two-dose jab instead.

“It feels like we are one step closer and the more people that get it the better,” said Megan Sobel.

Sobel is the athletic director at Hanover High School.

“You know we are interacting every day with so many people, so I think particularly for our students who haven’t yet had it, those under 16,” Sobel said.

“For me, it means a lot more freedom and a lot more security and knowing that I can keep myself and my community more safe by being vaccinated,” said Cait McGovern.

Granite Staters 16 and older can now register for the vaccine. Beginning April 19, nonpermanent residents are welcome to schedule an appointment as well, which includes college students.

McGovern is a senior at Dartmouth who calls New Hampshire home.

“Ultimately, we are all members of the same community. [Coronavirus] doesn’t know the difference between a student and a town resident,” McGovern said.

To date, more than half of New Hampshire’s eligible population has received at least one dose. One out of every four residents has been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young people flooded Burlington's North Beach Saturday afternoon.
UVM officials to look into possible punishments following beach parties
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt., NY, NH put J&J vaccination programs on ‘pause’
After hundreds of young people flocked to Burlington’s beaches Saturday, the University of...
Burlington beaches packed with students spark trash, COVID concerns
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Harley Breer-File photo
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run

Latest News

TASO on Center in Rutland is holding a burger benefit this month for local firefighters.
Rutland eatery hosting benefit for local firefighters
Special Olympics Vermont is taking a cautious approach to restarting programming as the state...
Special Olympics Vermont takes cautious approach to restarting programming
re
Rutland eatery hosting benefit for local firefighters, Part 2
The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
COVID outbreak at Newport prison over
EP
Essex, Essex Junction residents voting again on merger