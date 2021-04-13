Vermont farmers to see relief in governor’s recovery plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - From water and sewer improvements, to broadband expansion, Governor Phil Scott’s American Recovery Plan would reach a large population of Vermonters in one way or another.

More than 150 small towns and villages in Vermont lack sewer systems and community water infrastructure. Addressing this could give agriculture, and more specifically meat processing, increased capacity to not only benefit farmers, but Vermont’s economy.

“That ranges from folks that have one or two animals that they raise a year, to folks that have as many as 100 a year,” said Carl Cushing of Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing.

Cushing says it’s not a question of how many animals could be supplied to them, but how many they can handle.

“They are able to raise more animals and the bottleneck is we aren’t able to kill as many as they need,” said Cushing.

Cushing says they hold up both facility capacity and wastewater management at their site.

They already have plans to upgrade their facility on their own dime, but the funds from Governor Phil Scott’s proposal for American Rescue Plan dollars could handle wastewater management upgrades.

“There are water sewer improvements, there is broadband, there is economic development grants, all of those would grow agriculture and advance it,” said Anson Tebbetts, the Vermont Secretary of Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

He says the need to bolster infrastructure is nothing new, but the need has grown as agriculture has grown.

Now, he says there is a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet it head on.

“But until we really focus on the infrastructure, sort of these big ticket items, it’s really hard to grow the economy in Vermont,” said Tebbetts.

Projects like at the Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing are prime examples of how to do it.

“By upgrading the wastewater system, we will more than double our capacity in the amount of animals we will be able to do,” said Cushing.

That puts more meat on families tables and Tebbetts says it’s literally a ground-up approach, meaning needed infrastructure upgrades are on the table.

“You have to fix the base, infrastructure is really important and some of these projects are really expensive,” said Tebbetts.

They would range in help to dairy, meat, and crops, and all lead to expansion of Vermont’s economy.

Tebbetts says in some cases, it’s about survival of small businesses.

“If we don’t address these core basic foundation issues, it’s really hard to grow businesses. Vermont values the environment tremendously, so we have to keep our eye on that, so these investments into wastewater, infrastructure, sewer, whether it’s agriculture or generally is critical to the survival of a lot of these businesses,” said Tebbetts.

He says a critical piece to this plan is the money does not have to be spent right away, so it allows for more planning time.

Another piece they are critically thinking about is environmental impact.

Governor Scott’s plan is still pending Vermont legislative approval.

