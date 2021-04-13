Vermont state trooper pleads not guilty to assault

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont State Police trooper accused of striking a handcuffed suspect multiple times in the head during a struggle has pleaded not guilty to simple assault.

The attorney general’s office says Robert Zink, 39, of Arlington, was arraigned Monday.

The investigation into Zink’s use of force began after another trooper raised concerns about it.

Police say Zink’s use of force happened after the suspect had driven off the road, was suspected of drunken driving and was combative with troopers who tried to take him into custody on Feb. 23.

Zink’s attorney says that what Zink did “in no way, shape or form constitutes criminal conduct.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

