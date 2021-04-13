Will Vermont families go on vacation over school break?

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many schools in Vermont go on break next week. With COVID vaccines and new travel guidelines, some families are looking to get out of state.

“It’s a huge relief for them, a huge relief for families, parents,” said Aimee Godin, a West Burke mom. “There’s only so much of a connection you can get on FaceTime or, you know, on a video chat.”

“We don’t want to keep the kids cooped up in the summer. You know it’s like, they’re kids, they need to go and have fun,” said Adriane Busato, a Winooski mom.

But ahead of break, Gov. Phil Scott reminds families that these guidelines apply to everyone, not just those 16 and up.

If you’re not vaccinated, you must get a negative COVID test three days before traveling, and then another test within three days of returning to Vermont.

If you are vaccinated you don’t need to get tested. You are no longer required to quarantine.

“If they do that and allow the other guidance as well, make sure you’re wearing your mask, keep a distance, physically distant. We will work our way through this,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says there’s concern anytime people travel. They’re not recommending it.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine wants families to be cautious if they do leave.

“Be vigilant, make sure just like you would avoid larger gatherings here, you would avoid large gatherings when you’re away as well. It really boils down to just that,” Levine said.

If you’re looking for some COVID-safe plans, whether you’re traveling or not, you can plan on outdoor activities like hiking or biking.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.