Advertisement

Will Vermont families go on vacation over school break?

Many schools in Vermont go on break next week. With COVID vaccines and new travel guidelines,...
Many schools in Vermont go on break next week. With COVID vaccines and new travel guidelines, families are looking to get out of state.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many schools in Vermont go on break next week. With COVID vaccines and new travel guidelines, some families are looking to get out of state.

“It’s a huge relief for them, a huge relief for families, parents,” said Aimee Godin, a West Burke mom. “There’s only so much of a connection you can get on FaceTime or, you know, on a video chat.”

“We don’t want to keep the kids cooped up in the summer. You know it’s like, they’re kids, they need to go and have fun,” said Adriane Busato, a Winooski mom.

But ahead of break, Gov. Phil Scott reminds families that these guidelines apply to everyone, not just those 16 and up.

If you’re not vaccinated, you must get a negative COVID test three days before traveling, and then another test within three days of returning to Vermont.

If you are vaccinated you don’t need to get tested. You are no longer required to quarantine.

“If they do that and allow the other guidance as well, make sure you’re wearing your mask, keep a distance, physically distant. We will work our way through this,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says there’s concern anytime people travel. They’re not recommending it.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine wants families to be cautious if they do leave.

“Be vigilant, make sure just like you would avoid larger gatherings here, you would avoid large gatherings when you’re away as well. It really boils down to just that,” Levine said.

If you’re looking for some COVID-safe plans, whether you’re traveling or not, you can plan on outdoor activities like hiking or biking.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young people flooded Burlington's North Beach Saturday afternoon.
UVM officials to look into possible punishments following beach parties
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt., NY, NH put J&J vaccination programs on ‘pause’
After hundreds of young people flocked to Burlington’s beaches Saturday, the University of...
Burlington beaches packed with students spark trash, COVID concerns
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Harley Breer-File photo
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run

Latest News

TASO on Center in Rutland is holding a burger benefit this month for local firefighters.
Rutland eatery hosting benefit for local firefighters
Special Olympics Vermont is taking a cautious approach to restarting programming as the state...
Special Olympics Vermont takes cautious approach to restarting programming
re
Rutland eatery hosting benefit for local firefighters, Part 2
The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
COVID outbreak at Newport prison over
EP
Essex, Essex Junction residents voting again on merger