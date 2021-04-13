BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high pressure that has been anchored over the region will begin to move away allowing some much needed rain and some snow into the region.

Wednesday, we can expect another mostly dry day, but there is just a slight chance for a passing shower on Wednesday, mainly popping up over the mountains.

Finally, a slow-moving storm system will approach from the Great Lakes and will be bringing periods of rain to the region Thursday through Friday. It will be a bit colder on Thursday night and Friday which will change the rain to snow in the mountains and could add up to 6″ or more especially in the southern Green Mountains and also over the Adirondacks.

That system will move out of here on Friday night and there could be a few lingering showers Saturday morning. Clouds will be persistent Saturday, but Sunday, we’ll see more sunshine.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the progress of the rain and snow storm for the end of the week, and we will keep you up to date on that developing situation.

