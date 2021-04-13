BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Temperatures lately have been more typical of May than April. We will be staying unusually warm for a couple more days before it cools down by the end of the week. We will also be getting some much-needed rain. There will even be some snow in the mountains.

High pressure is still hanging tough over the northeast, so we expect another day with a good deal of sunshine and well-above average temperatures. There is just a slight chance for a passing shower on Wednesday.

A slow-moving storm system moving in from the Great Lakes vicinity will be bringing rain into our area on Thursday, which will last - on & off - through Friday. It will be cold enough on Thursday night and Friday for there to be some snow in the mountains. It is still too early to say, but there could possibly be a half-foot or more of snow at the higher mountain peaks, especially in the southern Green Mountains and also over the Adirondacks.

That system will move out of here on Friday night. There will still be lots of clouds around on Saturday, but more sunshine as we get into Sunday. Monday will also be partly sunny, but there is a chance for some showers by then, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the progress of that rain & snow-making system for the end of the week, and we will narrow down what you can expect out of it. -Gary

