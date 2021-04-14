$300K in drugs taken in narcotic distribution investigation

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A big drug bust in Bennington turns up $300,000 worth of heroin and crack-cocaine.

It all happened Monday night at an apartment on Union Street.

Police were called to the apartment after reports of suspicious activity.

After getting a search warrant, police found 27,735 bags of suspected heroin, 1470 grams of suspected cocaine/crack-cocaine, other drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and over $8,000 in cash.

This spot has been under investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for suspected narcotic distribution.

