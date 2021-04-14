American Airlines to offer Burlington to Dallas flights

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers will soon be able to fly straight to Dallas from Burlington.

The Burlington International Airport Wednesday announced they will begin offering the non-stop flights to DFW on July 3rd, just in time for the lifting of all of Vermont’s pandemic restrictions on the 4th. Depending on ridership, the weekly flights will end on November 6th.

“The team at the Burlington International Airport has worked hard to expand air service and has maintained close connections with the airlines throughout COVID-19,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a statement. “American’s decision to add a direct flight to Dallas Forth Worth demonstrates the power of partnership, and adds to the strength of our Airport, city, and entire region.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.