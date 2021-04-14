Advertisement

Corrections officer seriously injured in attack by inmate

The Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York-File photo
The Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York-File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A corrections officer at a Northern New York prison was seriously injured in an attack by an inmate.

It happened Monday at about 8 p.m. at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

Corrections officials say the prisoner, who is serving a 16-year sentence for manslaughter, attacked the officer in the yard, knocking him unconscious and breaking his jaw in two places.

The guard was taken to the hospital.

The inmate was placed in a special housing unit of the maximum-security prison pending disciplinary proceedings.

Officials say the prisoner was convicted in 2013 of killing a man in Troy, New York.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt., NY, NH put J&J vaccination programs on ‘pause’
Nearly 20 guns have been taken from a man that police say wasn't even supposed to have any.
More than a dozen illegal guns picked up in Essex
leaf blower
Burlington to limit use of gas-powered leaf blowers
Kevin Dooley
Claremont man arrested following shooting
Earle Rogers
Harley Breer’s uncle arrested for helping nephew evade police; Search prompts brief U-32 lockdown

Latest News

File photo
Storm to bring snow to higher elevations
AP File
American Airlines to offer Burlington to Dallas flights
Former UPS Store-File photo
Vermont business owner seeks new trial over mask mandate
Beekmantown surveillance image
Police ID woman who damaged Beekmantown Town Hall lawn