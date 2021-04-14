Corrections officer seriously injured in attack by inmate

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A corrections officer at a Northern New York prison was seriously injured in an attack by an inmate.

It happened Monday at about 8 p.m. at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

Corrections officials say the prisoner, who is serving a 16-year sentence for manslaughter, attacked the officer in the yard, knocking him unconscious and breaking his jaw in two places.

The guard was taken to the hospital.

The inmate was placed in a special housing unit of the maximum-security prison pending disciplinary proceedings.

Officials say the prisoner was convicted in 2013 of killing a man in Troy, New York.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.