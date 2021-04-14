Advertisement

Democratic pro-abortion rights PAC hopes to oust Republican governors

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) - A national political action committee dedicated to helping elect Democratic women who support abortion rights say they are targeting a series of Republican governors, including Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

The group, EMILY’s List, faulted Baker for refusing to expand abortion rights in Massachusetts.

Specifically, the group criticized Baker for opposing legislation that would enlarge access to reproductive care and codify the right to abortion into Massachusetts state law.

Baker hasn’t said if he’ll seek a third term.

Other Republican governors in New England being targeted by the group include New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

