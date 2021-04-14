Doctors worry legal pot sales will lead to more teen use

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cannabis use is on the rise among teens in Vermont according to the Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

And as the state moves toward retail sales of legal marijuana, doctors worry even more young people will start using pot.

Alison Novak examined the issue for our media partner Seven Days. She told our Darren Perron what she found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Novak’s story in Seven Days.

