Vt. violent offender’s uncle arrested

Earle Rogers, 62
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - On Tuesday night, Vermont State Police arrested 62 year-old, Earle Rogers, of Marshfield on suspicion of helping his nephew stay out of police custody.

Rogers is the uncle of Vermont’s notorious criminal, 51 year-old, Harley Breer. Breer has been on the run for days, leaving police to conduct searches.

State police learned during their investigation for Breer, that Rogers was letting Breer stay at his home, away from police and didn’t provide him with any money.

Police say Rogers is facing charges of accessory after the fact, and false information to law enforcement.

Breer is still at large and state police are continuing their search.

