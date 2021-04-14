Essex merger vote fails again

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Following Tuesday’s special town meeting vote in the Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction voters once again did not approve of merge the municipalities.

8,538 people voted, 4,199 voted in support of the merger, 4,225 voted against.

In the Village of Essex Junction, voters supported a non-binding resolution calling for the Essex Junction Board of Trustees to draft a charter to create the independent City of Essex Junction. Village residents would vote on that resolution no later than November 2021.

Related Stories:

Essex merger reconsideration vote set for April

Recount affirms Essex and Essex Junction merger defeat

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.