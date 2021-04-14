Advertisement

Essex merger vote fails again

Residents in the town of Essex and village of Essex Junction vote on whether to merge the...
Residents in the town of Essex and village of Essex Junction vote on whether to merge the municipalities.(WCAX SkyMAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Following Tuesday’s special town meeting vote in the Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction voters once again did not approve of merge the municipalities.

8,538 people voted, 4,199 voted in support of the merger, 4,225 voted against.

In the Village of Essex Junction, voters supported a non-binding resolution calling for the Essex Junction Board of Trustees to draft a charter to create the independent City of Essex Junction. Village residents would vote on that resolution no later than November 2021.

Related Stories:

Essex merger reconsideration vote set for April

Recount affirms Essex and Essex Junction merger defeat

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young people flooded Burlington's North Beach Saturday afternoon.
UVM officials to look into possible punishments following beach parties
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt., NY, NH put J&J vaccination programs on ‘pause’
After hundreds of young people flocked to Burlington’s beaches Saturday, the University of...
Burlington beaches packed with students spark trash, COVID concerns
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Harley Breer-File photo
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run

Latest News

Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists sample walleye in the Winooski River.
Wildlife Watch: Monitoring walleye on the Winooski
WATCH
Wildlife Watch: Monitoring walleye on the Winooski
Sen. Bernie Sanders-File photo
Florida House condemns democratic socialism in resolution
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt., NY, NH put J&J vaccination programs on ‘pause’