Fired NY officer who halted excessive force arrest wins pension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A Buffalo, New York, police officer who was fired for trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect has won a yearslong legal fight to collect her pension.

A state Supreme Court judge on Tuesday cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a recently passed “duty to intervene” statute adopted by the city.

Cariol Horne was about a year away from collecting her police pension when she was fired after intervening in a white officer’s arrest of a Black man in 2006.

Horne’s case gained renewed attention last year amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)