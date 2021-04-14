Advertisement

Fired NY officer who halted excessive force arrest wins pension

(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A Buffalo, New York, police officer who was fired for trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect has won a yearslong legal fight to collect her pension.

A state Supreme Court judge on Tuesday cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a recently passed “duty to intervene” statute adopted by the city.

Cariol Horne was about a year away from collecting her police pension when she was fired after intervening in a white officer’s arrest of a Black man in 2006.

Horne’s case gained renewed attention last year amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 

