Multiple crews fight fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a blaze at a house in St. George Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was on Martel Lane.

Crews from Williston, South Burlington, Hinesburg, Shelburne and Starksboro fire departments all helped put it out.

We reached out to the Williston Fire Department for more details but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.