Music fills the hallways of South Burlington High School

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What better way to pass from class to class than with a little music as you walk.

We told you about band classes being back in high schools across the state, a major excitement for some students. But at South Burlington High School, the sounds of a piano fill the hallways.

“We didn’t want the music to stop,” said Vice Principal John Craig.

The old Baldwin was collecting dust, out of tune in the band room, so to make space for band class, it was given a new spot and a tune-up.

“We were able to get someone to come in and have it tuned, with the goal of it to be played whenever a student was available to play it,” said Craig.

Craig says there are a handful of regulars that frequent the keys, and it adds a bit of joy for passing ears.

“We’ve taken a lot of the fun away from school this year and this was an opportunity for us to bring a bit of fun back,” said Craig.

“The last couple of weeks, it’s been tuned and repaired and it sounds great,” said Walker Hughes, a sophomore.

Hughes is a self taught pianist and has spent time around the keys for 11 years, so a new addition to the lobby was a welcome sight.

“Go from advisory and then come back down and play the piano and people walk by and enjoy it,” said Hughes.

And Hughes says when he is in school, it’s music passing his time.

“I go to lunch, I eat my lunch, then I go right back down,” said Hughes.

Craig says it’s not just serving it’s purpose now, but will for a long time.

“I think in years when we look at this thing here, we’ll think back to these times and this will be one of those silver linings of one of those things that stuck,” said Craig.

The plan is to make its new permanent home the lobby, music to the ears of a student that has two years left.

“I hope it stays for as long as they will let it stay,” said Walker.

Craig says it’s all about bringing a little joy in an otherwise tough year.

“We’ve taken a lot of the fun away from school this year and this was an opportunity to bring a little bit of fun back. Just bring a smile to peoples face and kids will gather around and listen at times, so it’s been a great addition to the hallways this year,” said Craig.

