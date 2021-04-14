Advertisement

New York bars, restaurants can soon stay open ‘til midnight

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will push back closing time at bars and restaurants an extra hour to midnight, starting Monday.

It’s the latest change as the state continues to relax coronavirus-related restrictions.

The governor also announced during a telephone briefing Wednesday that auto and horse racing events will be able to accommodate spectators at 20% capacity starting April 23.

Restaurants had pleaded for the 11 p.m. curfew to be lifted, saying that pandemic restrictions were hurting their business. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

