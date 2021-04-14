Advertisement

Next addition to Rutland Scuplture Trail in the works

Amanda Sisk at work on new sculpture in West Rutland.
Amanda Sisk at work on new sculpture in West Rutland.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A marble memorial to be located in West Rutland will honor Ernie Royal, Vermont’s first African American restaurant owner.

The memorial, the latest edition to the Rutland Sculpture Trail, is currently in the sculpting phase at The Carving Studio & Sculpture Center.

Scott Fleishman caught up with the artist, Amanda Sisk, as well as the center’s director, Carol Driscoll.

Related Stories:

Rutland adds another stop to the Sculpture Trail

Downtown Rutland to host Halloween displays instead of parade

Eleventh sculpture unveiled on Rutland Sculpture Trail; Halloween parade founder to be honored next

Bust of Rotary founder to be unveiled in Rutland

Rutland sculpture honoring 1st Black college president, native son put on hold

Founder of Alcoholics Anonymous added to Rutland Sculpture Trail

Rutland Sculpture Trail to add two new statues

Stuck in Vermont: Rutland Sculpture Trail celebrates the area’s history

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt., NY, NH put J&J vaccination programs on ‘pause’
Earle Rogers
Harley Breer’s uncle arrested for helping nephew evade police; Search prompts brief U-32 lockdown
Nearly 20 guns have been taken from a man that police say wasn't even supposed to have any.
More than a dozen illegal guns picked up in Essex
leaf blower
Burlington to limit use of gas-powered leaf blowers
Chemical contamination at Burlington High School appears to be more extensive than feared and...
Chemical contamination at BHS more extensive than feared

Latest News

x
Corrections officer seriously injured in attack by inmate
x
Vermont business owner seeks new trial over mask mandate
x
American Airlines to offer Burlington to Dallas flights
File photo
NH National Guard members to deploy in peacekeeping mission