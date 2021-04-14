Next addition to Rutland Scuplture Trail in the works

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A marble memorial to be located in West Rutland will honor Ernie Royal, Vermont’s first African American restaurant owner.

The memorial, the latest edition to the Rutland Sculpture Trail, is currently in the sculpting phase at The Carving Studio & Sculpture Center.

Scott Fleishman caught up with the artist, Amanda Sisk, as well as the center’s director, Carol Driscoll.

