NH National Guard members to deploy in peacekeeping mission

File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two dozen New Hampshire Army National Guard members are deploying to southern Europe later this spring in support of Operation Joint Guardian Kosovo, a long-running NATO peacekeeping mission.

A deployment ceremony for Alpha Company, 1/169th Aviation Regiment will be held Saturday in Concord.

The company will conduct aviation operations in support of stabilization forces for nearly a year.

The regiment is based with the Connecticut Army National Guard.

The last New Hampshire Army National Guard unit to deploy to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian was the 114th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in 2002-2003.

