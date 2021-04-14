Advertisement

Pelosi invites Biden to address Congress on April 28

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young people flooded Burlington's North Beach Saturday afternoon.
UVM officials to look into possible punishments following beach parties
Tuesday's COVID press briefing
Vt., NY, NH put J&J vaccination programs on ‘pause’
After hundreds of young people flocked to Burlington’s beaches Saturday, the University of...
Burlington beaches packed with students spark trash, COVID concerns
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Harley Breer-File photo
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
‘Prime suspect’ arrested in Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance
Residents in the town of Essex and village of Essex Junction vote on whether to merge the...
Essex merger vote fails again
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
U.S. Surgeon General
U.S Surgeon General discusses Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause