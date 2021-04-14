Advertisement

Police ID woman that damaged Beekmantown Town Hall lawn

Beekmantown surveillance image
Beekmantown surveillance image(NYSP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say they have identified the woman that damaged the lawn of the Beekmantown Town Hall with her car over the weekend.

Police say Nicole Farr, 44, of Chazy drove her Jeep across the lawn Sunday morning, damaging the turf. After releasing surveillance photos, police say members of the public helped identify Farr.

Beekmantown surveillance image
Beekmantown surveillance image(NYSP)

She was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal mischief. There was no immediate information on a possible motive for the vandalism.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

