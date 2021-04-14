Rice star Ndayishimiye to play basketball at UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s top high school boys basketball players is staying home.

Rice High School standout Michel Ndayishimiye has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the UVM Catamounts. That signing confirmed by Ndayishimiye’s AAU coach, Sam Jackson of Vermont Elite.

Just over two weeks ago, Ndayishimiye wrapped up his high school career by helping lead Rice to a second straight Division One state championship.

He continues a long tradition of top Vermont high school players, and specifically Rice High School players to play for the Catamounts, most recently UVM captain and former America East Defensive Player of the Year Ben Shungu, who recently announced he will be returning for another season and, thus, will be teammates with Ndayishimiye this coming season.

Another Rice and UVM standout as a player, Kyle Cieplicki, is the longtime Hoopcats associate head coach.



