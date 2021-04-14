Advertisement

Storm to bring snow to higher elevations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parts of the region will see a return to winter Thursday and Friday as a slow-moving storm brings snow to the higher elevations.

What begins as rain Thursday morning will start to change to snow, mainly in the higher elevations, and especially in the southern Green Mountains. Rainfall could amount to an inch to an inch-and-a-half, and the snow in the mountains could be 6-inches or more at elevations above 1,000 feet.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for some areas.

